Utah Avalanche Center warns of high danger in parts of state

Gephardt Daily Staff
This skier survived being buried in an avalanche. File photo: Utah Avalanche Center/Twitter

NORTHERN UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The avalanche danger in parts of northern Utah is high on Monday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

“The avalanche danger is HIGH on mid- and upper-elevation aspects facing west through north and east, where strong winds and recent snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions,” the UAC statement says.

“Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely. Traveling in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

“There is a CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger on mid and upper elevation aspects facing southwest, south and southeast. Low elevations have a MODERATE avalanche danger.”

The statement says the avalanche warning has been issued for areas including the Wasatch Mountain Range, Bear River Range, Uinta Mountains and the Manti-Skyline area.

“Heavy, dense snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human-triggered and natural are likely. Stay off of and out from under area slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

