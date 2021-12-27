Utah Avalanche Center warns of high danger in parts of state

NORTHERN UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The avalanche danger in parts of northern Utah is high on Monday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

“The avalanche danger is HIGH on mid- and upper-elevation aspects facing west through north and east, where strong winds and recent snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions,” the UAC statement says.

“Both natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely. Traveling in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

“There is a CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger on mid and upper elevation aspects facing southwest, south and southeast. Low elevations have a MODERATE avalanche danger.”