Utah Avalanche Center warns of high danger statewide

NORTHERN UTAH, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of high danger statewide Friday.

The danger is high in the mountains of Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, Moab, Skyline and the Southwest, and danger is considerable in the Abajos mountains, the website says.

The avalanche center has issued a warning that is in place for 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

“An avalanche warning has been issued for the mountains of much of the state of Utah including the Wasatch range, Bear River range, Uinta mountains, the Manti-Skyline, the Fish Lake region, Pahvants, Tushars and the Cedar City area mountains,” the warning says. “Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions. Being caught in any avalanche is likely to be unsurvivable. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

The avalanche center also tweeted: “Heads up! Avalanches this morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon are reported to be running near historic maximum distances.”

