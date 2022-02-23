Utah Avalanche Center warns of weather-related danger

UTAH, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Tuesday’s large winter storm across much of Utah has led to dangerous avalanche conditions in much of the state.

One or two feet of fresh snow has fallen in the high mountain terrain, accompanied by moderate to strong winds, says a statement released Wednesday by the Utah Avalanche Center.

“This new snow will avalanche easily, particularly on northern aspects,” it says. “While the danger may be more pronounced in the Central and Southern part of the state, skiers in the Wasatch Range on Tuesday experienced a couple close calls in steep terrain.”

The statement urges anyone heading into the backcountry check the avalanche forecast at Utahavalanchecenter.org.

In addition, they should: