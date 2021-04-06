Utah-based dōTERRA recalls 1.3M bottles of essential oils

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant-Grove based dōTERRA has recalled 1.3 million bottles of essential oils due to a failure to meet the child-resistant packaging requirement.

An alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the products that are being recalled are the dōTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch essential oils. The oils are in 10 mL glass bottles with a rollerball applicator and black cap.

“The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA),” the alert says. “The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children.”

The product was sold online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020.

Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement product of similar value. dōTERRA is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone with questions can contact dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com, or online at www.doterra.com and click on “Recall — Important Safety Information.”

dōTERRA is a multi-level marketing company that sells essential oils and other related products.