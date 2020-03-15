Utah Bookmobile service suspended for 2 weeks beginning Monday

UTAH, March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Bookmobile service will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A news release from Coronavirus.utah.gov said: “The Bookmobiles serve communities in 10 rural counties and Vernon in Tooele County, providing materials for patrons to check out as well as internet access and other services. However, with schools statewide closed until March 30 and many public buildings also closed, it isn’t feasible or safe for the Bookmobiles to continue operating.”

The headquarters for each Bookmobile will also be closed during that time. The Utah State Library, which operates the Bookmobiles, will follow the guidance of local and state health officials in determining when service can resume, the news release said.

Patrons throughout Utah can continue to access Utah’s Online Library for ebooks and audio books, movies, music, and more, the news release said.

Salt Lake County announced Thursday its libraries, as well as facilities, include senior centers, recreation centers, arts and other cultural facilities, including Clark Planetarium and Discovery Gateway, would shut beginning Friday, March 13, until further notice.