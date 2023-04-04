Utah breaks record for snow water equivalent

UTAH, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s recent snowfall has broken the state’s known record for snow water equivalent, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“29 inches SWE (snow water equivalent). As Utah officially surpasses the estimated 1952 levels, those concerned with flooding can learn more about risks and other state resources by going to the Utah Department of Public Safety emergency management page: http://dem.utah.gov#utwx

“It is also important to note that our snow survey team’s 1952 estimate of 28.8 inches SWE is based on historical data derived from manual measurements once a month, and from a smaller number of locations.”

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City Office retweeted a few hours earlier.

“We are a little late to the party, given the busy weather, but we have surpassed the all-time statewide SWE record dating back to 1952 when manual measurements were being made. Preliminarily sitting at 29.4 inches. Will we hit 30 inches by the time the storm is over? We’re close!”