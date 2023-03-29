Utah business owners call ‘iSmart Payments’ Utah’s best credit card payment processor, trusted merchant service advocates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) — Greg Kapitan, owner of iSmart Payments, is considered by clients, both past and present, to be one of the best credit card processing service providers in Utah — and just about anywhere, for that matter.

Loved by clients, respected by his peers, Greg is known as a passionate man; passionate about his family, passionate about his profession, and passionate about the community at large, especially the business community, whose vitality he believes benefits the greater good.

“We see ourselves as merchant service advocates,” Greg said, in his interview with Bill’s Marketplace. “We’re champions of small business, believers in the little guy and find great satisfaction helping these companies level the playing field when it comes to efficiency and cutting costs.

“Whether offering businesses hassle-free, low cost ways to process credit card payments, or helping them reduce costs with other cutting-edge merchant services, we’re dedicated to helping businesses do business better, faster, and at a fraction of the cost of what they’ve been paying.

“Seventy-five percent or more of the business owners I talk to have no idea they’re paying too much for processing services, until I perform a Free Rate Analysis. That’s when they come to realize they can be saving from 40 to 90 percent on their annual processing fees. That can easily amount to thousands of dollars for the average small business.”

“We make it all happen,” Greg said, “by plugging clients into the latest secure payment protocols, including our own proprietary software, access to vital functions, from point of sales platforms, to same day, next day or instant funding.

“And keep in mind, access to these time saving, state-of-the-art, point-of-sales systems comes with options, like free smart terminals, and, even then, the costs are significantly lower than what most businesses pay now for processing services.

“Once I show owners just how much they’re overpaying they make the jump to iSmart pretty quickly. I just ask owners to give me the last statement from their current merchant services provider, and that usually does the trick.”

The comparisons are striking and speak for themselves. Savings begin the moment businesses are onboarded, Greg pointed out.

Connie Robbins, owner of Upholstery West in Midvale, was one of the local businesses paying heavy processing fees. “I went from $800 a month to $58 a month in credit card fees,” she said during a chat with Bill Gephardt, owner of Gephardt Daily, publisher of Bill’s Marketplace.

“Saving money is what attracted me, so, yeah, I like the product,” Connie said.

Matt, owner of Wasatch Mountain Images/Rustic Frameworks in Heber City had the same reaction. He’s not only delighted with the savings, but he’s also struck by Greg’s zeal. “Yes, I saved money, but Greg was passionate about his business. He was very caring and made sure it worked for me, and boy, it did.”

“We love getting those kinds of testimonials,” Greg said, beaming when he heard what Connie and Matt had to say.

“You know, we call ourselves ‘Merchant Service Advocates’ and when our clients sing our praises, we know we’re doing our jobs and living up to that title. That’s who we say we are, and that, indeed, is what we do.”

If you’re a business owner and wonder if you’re paying too much to process credit card payments, contact Greg Kapitan and iSmart Payments by clicking here, or call 801-205-1955.

iSmartPayments is a Gephardt Approved company and commercial sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily.