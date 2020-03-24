Utah businesses urged to donate personal protective equipment

UTAH, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A trio of Utah physician legislators are calling for businesses that use personal protective equipment to donate N95 masks to help address a nationwide shortage of the supplies that protect healthcare workers.

Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-Draper), Rep. Ray Ward (R-Bountiful) and Rep. Stewart Barlow (R-Fruit Heights), all of whom are practicing physicians, are coordinating with the Utah Coronavirus Task Force in their urgent appeal for donations, said a news release on Coronavirus.utah.gov.

“N95 masks are designed to protect medical workers from airborne particles and liquids contaminating the face,” Harrison said. “As a medical doctor, I know I speak for my colleagues in saying we are honored and ready to take care of you and your loved ones, but we need your help. If you or your company has clean, unused, N95 masks, please donate them. Your donation will help our health care system function and help prevent the spread of disease.”

N95 face masks or above (i.e., N100) can filter out virus particles and protect healthcare workers from exposure during critical procedures and patient care.

Needed PPE:

Masks N95 masks (clinical or industrial) Surgical masks

Face/eye protection Face shields (medical grade) Goggles (medical grade)

Gowns Isolation gowns Surgical gowns Tyvek suits

Gloves Examination gloves Surgical gloves



Personal Protective Equipment is commonly used by businesses in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, industrial clean-up, and other industries, the news release said. Typical applications for some types of this safety equipment may include: paint spraying, metal polishing, machine or vehicle maintenance (oils and greases), general industrial clean-up and processing, abatement/remediation, agriculture, cleaning and maintenance, general industry/manufacturing, non-hazardous operations, painting, pharmaceutical cleanroom, welding/metalwork.

Businesses with personal protective equipment that are willing to donate are asked to deliver the items to the Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Collections start Tuesday. The donation locations may change and will be updated on the website.