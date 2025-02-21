Utah CEO killed in Idaho helicopter crash identified

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 21, 2025 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah CEO, killed Thursday in an Idaho helicopter crash, has been identified.

According to East Idaho News, Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the victim as Bradford Brown, 59, from Alpine, Utah.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said Brown is believed to have been piloting the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, which went down about 4:40 p.m. about a mile east of the Ririe Dam. The helicopter had taken off from Rexburg–Madison County Airport about 25 minutes earlier based on flight data reported by FlightRadar24.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates the chopper crashed after hitting a powerline.

Kelvyn Cullimore, the CEO and president of BioUtah, told East Idaho News, Brown was the CEO and founder of ATL Technology in Springville, Utah, which specializes in manufacturing medical devices.

Brown was also a board member for BioUtah.

“Brad Brown, a true captain of industry and a pillar of the medical device community not only in Utah but worldwide, exemplified the spirit of entrepreneurism building ATL Technology into a worldwide operation manufacturing devices for 9 of the top 10 device manufacturers in the world,” Cullimore said in a statement to East Idaho News. “He was a family man, a true Christian, and passionate about being a pilot, a skill he developed over decades.

“His loss is devastating to our Utah life sciences community where he served for years in executive leadership of BioUtah, the state trade association for life sciences. Our condolences to his wife, Shannon, his family, and the entire ATL team.”

East Idaho News reported “Brown’s online biography mentions he was an accomplished private pilot, having flown both helicopters and airplanes with over 4,200 hours.”

Photo Courtesy: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office/East Idaho News