Utah Co. Sheriff: 2 arrested for alleged drug, firearms charges after warrant served on Vineyard residence

VINEYARD, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were arrested and a person was cited after a warrant was served on a Vineyard residence and a substantial amount of illegal drugs was found.

The warrant was served on Feb. 3, a statement from the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office says. The residence is in the area of 600 North and 130 East.

“During the search of the home, deputies found a substantial amount of marijuana, THC cartridges, THC DAB wax, THC edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamine pills, packaging for distribution, cash, and seven firearms (three long guns, four handguns).

“Two persons were taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail for possession with the intent to distribute drugs and firearm-related charges. One other person in the home was released on a citation for drug paraphernalia related charges.”

Items seized included:

Marijuana 2.96 pounds (336 doses)

THC DAB wax 2.02 pounds (46 doses)

THC cartridges (325 individual cartridges)

Psilocybin Mushrooms 39.6 grams (39 doses)

One package of THC edibles (5 inside)

Amphetamine pills 4.5

$1,054 in cash

Seven firearms

“The investigation is ongoing,” the UCSO statement says.