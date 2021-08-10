Utah Co. Sheriff SAR rescues Arkansas hiker from Mt. Timpanogos

UTAH COUNTY, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews helped rescue a man Tuesday after he tried to hike down from Mt. Timpanogos on Monday evening and became to weak to continue.

SAR and North Fork Ambulance crews helped carry the Arkansas man down from the mountain, a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Just after 9 this morning Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and North Fork Ambulance from Sundance responded to Aspen Grove trailhead in Provo Canyon for a report of a man hiking down from Mt. Timpanogos who couldn’t continue the hike on his own.

“The man, 59, from Arkansas, came to Utah specifically to hike Mt. Timpanogos with family. They began their hike Monday morning, Aug. 9, and made it to Emerald Lake. At that point they turned around and began to hike back down. Some time later the man, who had some challenging medical history, became too weak to continue down the mountain on his own.”

The man’s brother hiked down while the 59-year-old man rested.

“The brother went back to check on him and found the man had made no more progress,” the UCSO statement says. “Complicating matters further, this man also ran out of water and had no more food with him.”

The statement says another hiker came across the weakened man this morning “and realized he was not doing well, but the man did not want to help.”

The hiker called dispatch, which alerted SAR and North Fork to respond to the scene of the weakened tourist.

“When they got to the man they stabilized him, secured him in a wheeled Stokes basket, and carried him off the mountain to the Aspen Grove trailhead. From there, the man left with family, and should recover.”