Utah Co. Sheriff’s office warns of social media dangers after juvenile found in Wyoming

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is highlighting the danger of communicating with strangers on social media after an Eagle Mountain girl was recovered from Wyoming.

The girl, 17, had been communicating online with a 33-year-old Florida man. She was discovered missing on Sunday. The two were found near located near Rock Springs after investigators tracked a device the juvenile had in her possession.

Alex Guy was arrested by a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer in the area, and is expected to be extradited to Utah for prosecution. The girl was returned to her family.

After she went missing, her mother contacted family members, and learned the child had been communicating with the man for about three months, and might be with him.

“Our team worked hard on this incident to be able to quickly locate and recover this missing teen,” a Utah County Sheriff news release says.

“Our deputies worked with the family, Central Dispatch, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol to recover the missing teen in about 2.5 hours after we were notified.”

Investigators also learned Guy flew to Utah, picked up the teen, the headed east to Wyoming, quickly leaving Utah.

“Talk with your children about the potential dangers of communicating with unknown parties on the internet,” the news release says.

“We are all fortunate and grateful that this incident had the outcome it did.”