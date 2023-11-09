Utah congressman joins House party leadership

WASHINGTON D.C. Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep. Blake Moore has been elected Vice-Chairman of the House Republican Conference.

“I decided to run for the role of Vice Chair because I believe that an optimistic, conservative message is how we can best win the future,” Moore said on his website.

“We have a strong and dynamic conference, and the future of our country depends on us rallying as a team around the policies that help make the American Dream possible for more families. “

I can’t wait to hit the ground running and work hard to amplify the many amazing voices of our conference alongside Chairwoman Stefanik and the rest of the leadership team.”

“We are very excited to have Congressman Blake Moore serving as the Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference,” said Elise Stefanik, House GOP chairwoman. “He brings an optimistic vision, fresh ideas, and steadfast commitment to the job. Blake will play a vital role in providing our Republican members with the tools they need to share our message and record of delivering results to the American people.”

The conference vice chair is responsible for effectively amplifying members’ voices to communicate the conference’s legislative agenda and priorities, Moore’s statement explained.

“The Vice Chair coordinates special orders on the House floor, hosts professional development seminars for Republican staff, liaises with committees, caucuses, and Republican leadership to build strong communications campaigns, shares best practices for members to communicate to constituents in innovative ways, and more.”