Utah County crews searching for man buried in avalanche in Pole Canyon

CEDAR FORT, Utah, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are searching for a 38-year-old man believed to be buried in an avalanche Monday evening in Utah County.

Utah County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the avalanche was reported at 6:09 p.m. in Pole Canyon near Cedar Fort and Fairfield.

“One person is missing and believed to have been buried by the avalanche,” Cannon told Gephardt Daily, describing the victim as a 38-year-old man.

He called it a “very large slide,” dropping about 1,500 feet and measuring about a half-mile long.

