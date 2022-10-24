Utah County crews rescue Orem couple, toddler stuck in snow in Santaquin Canyon

SANTAQUIN CANYON, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Utah County assisted an Orem couple and their 2-year-old daughter Sunday night after their SUV became stuck in the snow in Santaquin Canyon.

While on a drive Sunday afternoon, the couple’s SUV became stuck in the snow near Camp Koholow at Nebo Loop and Santaquin Canyon roads, according to an 8:13 p.m. tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were dressed well, but were not otherwise well prepared,” the sheriff’s office stated in a follow-up tweet after midnight. “Not knowing Santaquin Canyon access was closed, they tried to leave that way.”

On the way back up the canyon, the SUV got stuck in 2 feet of snow about a mile from Camp Koholowo, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 11 p.m., search and rescue crews drove them back down Nebo Loop Road, where a volunteer then gave them a ride to Orem, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.