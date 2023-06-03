Utah County declares $10 million plus in flood damages

PROVO, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County officials have declared a state of emergency over its more than $10 million in flood damage. “Utah County and some affected cities within Utah County have incurred approximately $10,218,000.00 in flood related damages thus far,” the Utah County Commission announced Thursday on social media. “Due to the extremely wet year that we have experienced, Utah County has set aside $2,000,000 in their 2023 budget for potential flooding expenses. Declaring a state of emergency allows the county to also apply for additional state and federal funding.” Utah County Emergency Management, Public Works, and local municipalities have been diligently working together to prepare for flooding and mitigate risks of flood damage for the past several months in anticipation of flooding, reads the press release. The state of emergency will remain in effect for the next 30 days unless terminated sooner, according to the statement, which said Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, chair of the commission, signed the declaration on May 30.