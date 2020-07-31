Utah County deputies likely save woman’s life after motorcycle crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies likely saved the life of a West Jordan woman after she was involved in a motorcycle crash south of Saratoga Springs, officials said.

“On Sunday, July 26, at about 10:33 a.m., a man called 911 to report that his wife had crashed on her motorcycle on State Road 68,” said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“This happened about mile marker 21, four miles south of Saratoga Springs. While Utah Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper to the crash, two deputies, who heard the call come out, were less than a mile away and responded to assist UHP.”

They arrived less than one minute after going en route and found that a 48-year-old West Jordan woman was critically injured, the news release said.

The woman was driving south when she was unable to negotiate a curve, crossed over the northbound lane, and struck a guardrail. Her left arm was almost completely severed above the elbow and she was bleeding severely, the news release said. Her husband had used a belt as a tourniquet but it did not stop the bleeding.

“Deputy Tony Sorensen applied a tourniquet, which is part of his issued equipment, above the belt and stopped the bleeding from the woman’s arm,” the news release said. “Deputy Amber Steele then called for a medical helicopter while Deputy Sorensen attended to the injured woman. Life Flight arrived and took the woman to a hospital. She is still hospitalized and is expected to recover.”

Saratoga Springs Fire Department paramedics arrived 12 minutes after the call came in and Life Flight arrived 16 minutes after the call came in.

“Given the location, both response times are remarkable,” the news release said. “Paramedics told deputies that without the tourniquet applied by Deputy Sorensen the woman would likely not have survived.”

The woman was not identified.