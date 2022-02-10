Utah County detectives arrest suspect on multiple felony drug charges

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to alleged drug distribution after being investigated by Utah County Major Crime Detectives within the past four months.

Berlin Ulices Cardona-Zuniga, 20, who police say lives in Stansbury Park, Utah, was taken into custody on Monday.

According to a probable cause statement filed by an officer with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force, Cardona-Zuniga was seen with a male in his vehicle after detectives had already obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

Detectives made contact with Cardona-Zuniga and the other male and took both into custody.

‘The male was informed of his Miranda warnings and agreed to talk. The male informed me that he met with Berlin earlier today and purchased marijuana from him for drug use,” the reporting officer wrote.

Detectives searched the suspect vehicle and found marijuana, a large amount of cash, small zip lock bags, and another person’s identifying document, according to the statement. A search warrant also was served on Cardona-Zuniga’s residence, and detectives found “multiple pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cash, and paraphernalia.”

After being Mirandized, Cardona-Zuniga refused to answer questions.

According to the statement, Cardona-Zuniga “is not a United States citizen and has no ties to Utah except to sell heroin and methamphetamine.” The document also states that he has been arrested multiple times in the past for drug-related offenses.

Cardona-Zuniga has been charged with:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of another’s identifying document, a class A misdemeanor

Cardona-Zuniga was booked into Tooele County Jail on a no-bail hold.