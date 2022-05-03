2 children fatally injured after driver crashes through fence in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily ) — Two young children were fatally injured Monday night in Eagle Mountain, when the driver of an SUV crashed through a fence and into a corral the children were playing in.

“Both children were killed,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman in a twitter post shortly after the 9 p.m. incident.

Three occupants in the vehicle suffered critical or serious injuries, he said.

According to Cannon, the crash occurred when the SUV left the roadway while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Photos from the scene reveal how violent the crash was as the SUV appeared to have driven through two fences before landing upside down in the corral.

The children’s names have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as details become available.