Utah County Fire Marshal tweets fire photo; ‘Fireworks. Just Don’t.’

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Fire Marshal tweeted a photo overnight of a fully engulfed barn.

“Hay barn fire,” the 4:04 a.m. Sunday tweet says. “Restricted area. Fireworks. Just Don’t. Spanish Fork.”

No other details were shared in the tweet, which seemed to suggest the official was out of words on the topic.

Fire officials and political leaders have spent weeks urging the public to take extra care with fire in light of Utah’s current and extreme drought.

Gov. Spencer Cox has asked multiple times that Utahns not use personal fireworks this summer in light of extreme dangers caused by Utah’s current heat and dryness, and limited water available to douse fires.