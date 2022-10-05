Utah County judge dismisses case against Provo OB-GYN accused of sexual abuse by more than 50 patients

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County judge has dismissed a civil court case with more than 50 female plaintiffs who say their Provo OB-GYN, Dr. David Broadbent, sexually abused them during the course of medical appointments.

“Dr. David H. Broadbent took advantage of his position, plaintiffs’ vulnerability, and that relationship of trust as he sexually battered and abused plaintiffs and numerous other women over the course of four decades,” says the lawsuit, filed in February of this year.

Through his attorney, Broadbent denied allegations of wrongdoing.

This week, an attorney for Broadbent asked to have the case dismissed, arguing the women’s claims should be classified as medical malpractice claims, and they failed to file the required notice of intent with the Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing. The attorney argued that the 4th District Court does not have jurisdiction over the case due to the Utah Health Care Malpractice Act.

Fourth District Robert C. Lunnen agreed, and dismissed the case, agreeing the court did not have jurisdiction in the case.

The women’s attorney, Adam Sorenson, has said medical malpractice lawsuits protect health care providers by limiting the time frame in which lawsuits can be filed.

The limit is two years after discovery.

Because of that time limit, most of the women listed in the just-dismissed lawsuit would not qualify to participate in any medical malpractice action against Broadbent.

Sorenson said he is planning to appeal Lunnen’s decision.