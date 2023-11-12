Utah County man, 22, arrested after alleged kidnapping in Magna, 125 mph escape attempt

MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday after the alleged kidnapping of his former girlfriend and a high-speed pursuit that started in Magna and ended in the Provo area.

Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily that suspect Cecilio James Delgado also claimed to be armed, “and he also said he wanted to shoot it out with police.”

Bennett said the UPD officers were able to locate the vehicle in the general area of 8000 West and U-201, Magna.

“A short pursuit ensued, but speeds were just so intense that we backed off for a bit and slowed down, and eventually he pulled off and the victim was able to get out of the vehicle in Utah County,” Bennett said. “We were able to pick up the victim. She is unharmed.

“The suspects then decided to drive down a one-way street in Utah County where he was pinned in and taken into custody.”

Bennett added that Delgado was also unharmed, and no gun was found. Delgado’s arrest time is listed at 1:26 a.m.

Delgado was taken into custody for investigation of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony due to a domestic violence enhancement

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor with a domestic violence enhancement

According to Delgado’s affidavit, dispatch in Magna received a call at about 12:45 a.m. from the female victim of the alleged kidnapping, who was in the car with Delgado at the time.

“Dispatch could hear (Delgado) threatening to shoot at cops and shoot the victim,” the affidavit says. “Police located the vehicle, and (Delgado) fled from police, leading them on a chase into Provo, where he was eventually captured.”

The victim told police she and Delgado had a previous consensual relationship. She said he “lured victim into car after repeatedly telling her he was going to drive her home,” the court documents say. The “Victim had been drinking with (Delgado) and knew he shouldn’t have been driving, but felt pressured into getting into the car. She got in the car and he immediately locked the doors and took off onto the freeway, away from victim’s house.”

The female told police she told Delgado “several times to let her out, but he did not, and continued threatening to shoot her. Victim witnessed the (Delgado) going 125 mph during the pursuit.

“After being chased by police from Salt Lake County to Provo, (Delgado) finally pulled over and victim was able to jump out of vehicle, and (he) continued fleeing from police. Victim advised she was in fear for her safety during the ordeal.”

Post-Miranda, Delgado admitted he had been drinking and was driving the car with the victim inside, according to his affidavit, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department. Bennett said the Utah Highway Patrol and Provo Police also assisted in the case.

Delgado “knew victim had called police, and admitted to fleeing from police with victim in the car,” the statement says. (Delgado) “denies kidnapping victim, claiming he had stopped in the middle of the freeway and she could have got out if she wanted to (prior to pursuit), but she didn’t want to get out in the middle of the freeway.”

Delgado “claimed he was taking victim home, but could not explain why he started in Magna (where victim lives) and drove her to Provo area (where he lives),” his affidavit says, adding Delgado “also admitted that they had previously broken up.”

Delgado was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and ordered to be held without bail.