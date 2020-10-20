Utah County man arrested after alleged sexual abuse of juvenile coworker

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man has been arrested after the alleged sexual abuse of his juvenile coworker.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Justin Thomas Nielson, 35, from American Fork, is facing charges of:

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

The 16-year-old male victim reported that he was sexually abused while at work in Provo, the statement said.

The victim reported that while working, Nielson took him into a back room of the business away from cameras. The juvenile said Nielson then touched him in a sexual way.

Nielson was contacted and interviewed at Provo Police Station. Nielson allegedly admitted that he touched the victim inappropriately, but denied the allegations of sodomy.

An officer then told Nielson a DNA test was underway and he amended his story to say he did spit on his hand and then touched the victim’s private parts.

Nielson is the supervisor of the victim and processed his employee application so would be aware of the victim’s age, the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.