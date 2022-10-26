Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties

SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle.

Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and escape from custudy.

The incident began around noon, when the Millard County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a stolen vehicle in the Scipio area.

“Deputies responded and located the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a pursuit was initiated,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Poulson then fled north into Juab County to the Mills area, where deputies from Juab County and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit, the release states.

Poulson later “fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short distance away,” the release states.

“We thank our law enforcement partners for their help in our unified effort to keep our communities safe.”