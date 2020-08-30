Utah County man faces felony charge after allegedly fleeing on motorcycle

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly fled on a motorcycle, reaching speeds of up to 75 mph in a 45 mph area.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Nicholas Poulson Crookston, 20, is facing charges of:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Using plates registered to another vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Improper U-turn, an infraction

Improper usage of lanes, an infraction

No driver license, an infraction

Operating a motorcycle without valid license endorsement, an infraction

Traffic control signal violations, an infraction

Unsafe lane travel, an infraction

On Tuesday, the arresting officer was conducting patrols in the area of 1750 N. State St. in Provo when he observed a white sport motorcycle driving southbound without a license plate.

“I attempted to follow the motorcycle but the driver quickly turned into the parking lot of Target,” the statement said. “I was able to catch up to the defendant and observed him driving quickly through the parking lot and driving back onto Cougar Boulevard. It appeared that the defendant was attempting to avoid me.”

The officer then pulled up behind the motorcycle at a stop light and saw the suspect turn back and look at him.

“I turned my emergency lights on and the defendant continued to drive south on 500 West,” the statement said. “The defendant then quickly made a U-turn and went north on 500 West.”

The suspect then turned east on Cougar Boulevard where he allegedly continued to accelerate, the statement said.

“I continued to follow the defendant as he turn south onto University Avenue when I turned

on my sirens,” the statement said. “I continued to follow the defendant south on University Avenue, the defendant continued to accelerate and created more distance between me and him. I observed that he was changing lanes quickly and maneuvering around vehicles unsafely.”

The suspect was travelling at approximately 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, the statement said.

The officer terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns, the statement added. He later went to the suspect’s address in Springville. The suspect’s mother confirmed he had a white sport motorcycle. The suspect then returned to his mother’s address and, after being read his Miranda rights, was questioned.

“He eventually admitting to fleeing from me in Provo,” the statement said. “The defendant had hid his motorcycle at a friend’s house. I placed the defendant under arrest and went to the address of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was impounded.”

Crookston was using a license plate that belonged to another motorcycle. He did not have a driver license in his possession and admitting to not having a motorcycle endorsement.

He was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $2,500.