Utah County man thrown from horse unconscious but ‘expected to survive’

PAYSON, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 70-year-old man left unconscious after he thrown from a horse Thursday was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
“About 2 p.m. this afternoon a 70-year-old man was riding with family when he was thrown from a horse near Payson Lakes,” reads a Utah County Sheriff’s Office press release online. “He lost consciousness and suffered head and hip injuries.”
Payson Fire Rescue stabilized the patient and an Air Methods medical helicopter flew him to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital.
“He is expected to survive,” the sheriff’s office said. Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue assisted on scene and also walked the horses down to the Lower Jones Ranch Trailhead parking lot.