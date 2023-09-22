Utah County man thrown from horse unconscious but ‘expected to survive’

PAYSON, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 70-year-old man left unconscious after he thrown from a horse Thursday was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

“About 2 p.m. this afternoon a 70-year-old man was riding with family when he was thrown from a horse near Payson Lakes,” reads a Utah County Sheriff’s Office press release online. “He lost consciousness and suffered head and hip injuries.”