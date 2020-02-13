Utah County officials ID victim of fatal horse accident

UTAH COUNTY, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died after falling from a horse on Wednesday.

The victim was Shauna Ann Martin, 35, who had recently moved to Utah County from Evanston, Wyoming.

The accident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on a ranch just west of Interstate 15, near Payson, a UCSO statement says.

“A ranch hand who was nearby and heard the woman scream,” it says. “She reportedly fell from the horse and her head struck a pole, causing severe head injuries. It was clear after the accident that her injuries were fatal.”

Gephardt Daily will have more details as information is released.