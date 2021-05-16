Utah County officials ID West Valley City brothers found deceased in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two brothers found dead from apparent drowning in Utah Lake on Sunday after they failed to return from a wave runner outing.

“The bodies of two men recovered earlier today from Utah Lake are believed to be those of Jorge Anica, age 33, and his brother, Manuel Anica, age 21, both of West Valley City,” the UCSO statement says.

The men drove a pickup carrying the water craft from West Valley City to Utah Lake on Saturday, and unloaded the craft from the Knolls area, on the west side of Utah Lake.

One man’s wife called officials when the two failed to return as expected. Responding officials found a truck associated with the men, and cell phones belonging to each man were found in the vehicle.