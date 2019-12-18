Update: Utah County officials locate man after theft from construction site

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office officials have located a man who allegedly stole a power tool from a construction site at Sundance.

A tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man was in a white truck and was with a passenger.

In the surveillance photo, the man is wearing glasses and a striped shirt.

A follow-up tweet from UCSO said: “Less than ten minutes after I posted this, a caller ID’d this man. Giving this man the benefit of a doubt, a detective will talk to him to see if he had a legitimate reason for taking the circular saw. Thank you for your help!”