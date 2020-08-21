Utah County officials searching for man who took mountain bike from Sundance Resort

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who rented a mountain bike from Sundance Resort, then didn’t return it, then returned it after video was shared publicly earlier this month isn’t out of the woods yet. Officials still need to talk to him.

“The man who rented a bike from @SundanceResort returned it after we shared video on 8/3/20 but he still didn’t give Sundance good contact information and we would like to talk to him,” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

The tweet also included a video that can be seen below.

“I wanted to follow up with you about some information we released on Aug. 3,” UCSO spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon says in the video. “This was from an incident that happened up at Sundance Mountain Outfitters in Provo Canyon on July 3 when a gentleman came there to rent a bicycle and the bicycle never got returned.

“After we put the information out on Aug. 3 with this gentleman’s picture and some description about what happened he contacted the folks at Sundance and said that his boss had seen it and told him he needed to get it taken care of.

“So he came and returned the bike to Sundance but his explanation was he had got in a crash and had never got around to returning the bike to the folks there at Sundance Mountain Outfitters. We’d still like to talk to this guy.

“If you are that boss who told him to come talk to us we’d appreciate you contacting us and letting us know who he is. If you are the guy who rented the bicycle we’d like you to do the stand-up thing and show some character and come talk to us about this so we can get it squared away.”

The bicycle is a teal Fezzari Mountain Peaks model with a value of $3,000. The suspect was wearing a black cap, green shirt and black shorts.

Central Utah dispatch can be reached by calling 801-794-3970.