Utah County officials warn of phone scam

UTAH, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County officials are warning of a phone scam.

A tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the numbers 801-804-5957 and 801-679-6430 are scam numbers.

“They tell you they are Chief David Oliver. He DOES work here for @UCSO,” the tweet said.

“They will say, ‘Some paperwork came across our desk regarding (name).’ Chief Oliver will NOT call you for this! If you’re concerned, look us up and call.”

Utah County Sheriff’s officials can be reached by calling 801-851-4000.