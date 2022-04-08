Utah County rescue crews kept busy with injured, stranded hikers in separate canyons

PROVO, Utah, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews were kept busy Thursday evening after one hiker was injured at Bridal Veil Falls and another ended up stranded and cold in American Fork Canyon.

Crews responded to reports that man had been injured while climbing or hiking at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon about 6 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a Facebook video.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, whether he fell and was injured or whether some rock fell on him,” Cannon said. “He has sustained some very serious head injuries. … He’s not doing well.”

The man sustained a depressed skull fracture and an occipital fracture on the right side of his head, as well as a broken jaw, Cannon said. The man was unconscious following the injury but regained consciousness while being treated by paramedics, he said.

Search and rescue crews moved the man to a safe location and prepared him to be transported by helicopter to an area hospital, Cannon said. The Facebook video shows Life Flight paramedics successfully hoisting the man out of the area.

Cannon said loose rocks coming down are “one of the real dangers this time of year” in the Bridal Veil Falls area.

Another danger this time of year is the lure of pleasant weather, he said.

“If you’ve been outside today in northern Utah, Utah County or Salt Lake County, you know it’s been good weather,” Cannon said. “Make sure you’re really careful. Make sure you know what you’re doing.”

Cannon said a hiker in American Fork Canyon got into trouble Thursday evening when he hiked into a “tough area” where there’s still snow.

“But he’s wearing shorts,” Cannon said in the Facebook video. “He’s kind of stuck. … He’s not injured. He’s just getting cold, and he needs help getting out.”

Utah County Search and Rescue crews were split between the two operations Thursday evening.

Cannon also offered a little advice to hikers and others who will be spending time in Utah’s outdoors as the weather gets warmer: “Just be prepared.”

“Make sure you’re dressed well, people know where you’re going, and you’ve got a cellphone with a good battery,” he said in the Facebook video.

