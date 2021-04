LINDON, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic is delayed in northern Utah County after a rollover crash that required one person to be transported to an area hospital, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“Expect delays southbound I-15 at milepost 241,” says a tweet issued at 8:02 p.m. Friday.

“Troopers are investigating a roll over crash involving a truck and camping trailer. One being transported with serious injuries. Traffic is slow through the area.”