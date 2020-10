UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is working into the night Saturday to bring to safety a 37-year-old man who is stuck above the upper water fall at Bridal Veil Falls.

Sixteen SAR members are working this technical rescue, and four are on a medical standby team at the base of the falls, according to a UCSO post on Facebook.

