Utah County SAR, Life Flight at Aspen Grove to assist injured woman

By
Laura Withers
-
Life Flight. File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue  volunteers and Life Flight responded to Aspen Grove on Sunday evening, where a 19-year-old woman fell, apparently while skiing.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily the young woman fell about 10 feet and is having difficulty breathing because of the back injury she sustained in the fall.

“Life Flight is hoping to hoist her out,” Cannon said. “Avalanche danger is high.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Image: Google Earth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here