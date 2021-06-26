Utah County SAR looking for man who went under water at Spring Lake

By
Laura Withers
-
Search and Rescue crews from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, with help from Payson Fire Department, search for a 19-year-old man who went under the water at Spring Lake and didn't resurface, Friday, June 25, 2021. Photo: UCSO/Twitter

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews, along with Payson Fire Department personnel, are searching for a young man who disappeared under the water Friday evening at Spring Lake.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for UCSO, told Gephardt Daily the sheriff’s office was notified at about 6:44 p.m. that a group of teens was at Spring Lake and the 19-year-old man “went under and they didn’t see him resurface.”

Cannon said the water is fairly shallow in many parts of the lake, but there are some deep areas that can present a danger, especially to people who aren’t wearing life jackets.

UCSO tweeted that a bystander tried to help the man to the shore when he went under.

Spring Lake is an unincorporated community and popular recreation spot between Payson and Santaquin.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.

