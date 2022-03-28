Utah County Search and Rescue crew rescues 4 hikers and baby

UTAH COUNTY, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crew on Saturday helped four stranded hikers with a 10-month-old baby.

Crews were called out at 5:45 p.m. to the Dry Canyon area.

“While hiking in Dry Canyon on Saturday evening, the group got off course and found themselves in difficult and snowy terrain near Big Baldy,” says a statement from the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team.

“Unprepared for the conditions and aware sunset was encroaching, the hikers made the right decision to call for help. SAR team members found the group tired, cold and struggling with the elements. Life Flight assisted with the extraction of the hikers and the infant.

“As always, we are grateful for their collaboration and rescue efforts.”