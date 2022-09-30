Utah County Sheriff asking victims to come forward in ritualistic child sex investigation.

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after making the first arrest in its four-month investigation of ritualistic child sex abuse, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking victims to come forward, saying some have been silenced.

“We understand that there are individuals who have concerns for their safety and/or well-being, who have been silenced,” Sheriff Mike Smith said in a press release posted online Thursday evening. “We are here for you. We need your help.”

Smith reiterated that, on May 31, 2022, his office announced its investigation was underway seeking information regarding ritualistic sexual abuse and child sex trafficking alleged between 1990 and 2010 in Utah County, Juab County, and Sanpete County.

“Despite efforts by some individuals to delegitimize this investigation as well as intimidate witnesses and law enforcement, this investigation has moved forward with the arrest of David Hamblin for multiple felony counts of sexual crimes against a child.”

Hamblin was arrested in Provo on six first-degree felony charges of rape, sodomy and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Thursday’s statement was put together after a press conference planned for Wednesday afternoon on Hamblin’s arrest was canceled as unnecessary and because prosecutors wanted more time on some details, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the Utah County Sheriff’s public information officer.

“There have been so many nay-sayers about what we’re doing, that this is all politically motivated, that we’re some kind of conspiracy theorists, that we’re Qanon, so the sheriff just wanted it out there that this is an investigation of heinous sexual crimes perpetrated upon children and nothing more,” Cannon said.

After the May 31 announcement of the investigation, more than 130 people have come forward, Cannon said, including alleged victims, witnesses and those with information.

“So many are now adults,” he said, “who have been carrying this around for years.”

Some have declined to come forward because of fear and shame, “which has silenced them,” Cannon said. “But there are some who have been threatened.”