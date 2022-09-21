Motorist in Eagle Mountain caught driving 60 mph over speed limit, prompts message from Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking speeders to slow down and save lives, including their own.

The message follows a traffic stop for a man allegedly driving 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

“A 43-year-old man was stopped for going 60 (yes SIXTY) MPH over the speed limit on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain at 4:38 AM this morning,” says a tweet issued Tuesday by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you crash at that speed you will die. Plain and simple! Don’t become a deadly statistic!”