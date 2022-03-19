Utah County Sheriff official IDs Eagle Mountain man, 19, struck, killed by younger teen on off-road motorcycle

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 19-year-old pedestrian who died after he was struck Friday by a 14-year-old boy who ran a stop sign while riding an off-road motorcycle.

The victim was Caelan Lewis, from Eagle Mountain, a statement from the UCSO says.

Both males were taken by Life Flight helicopters to area hospitals after the 4:55 p.m. crash. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

The 14-year-old suffered multiple fractures including a broken leg, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Since he is a minor, his name won’t be released.

The boy is believed to have been traveling in excess of 60 mph at the time of impact, Cannon said, after running a stop sign at the intersection of Porters Crossing Parkway and Evans Ranch Drive. The posted speed limit was 25 mph.

The estimate was based on crash scene analysis, Cannon said, and the fact that two fellow riders, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, also on dirt bikes, riding with him “said the 14-year-old took off like a shot.”

“In the first place, a 14-year-old shouldn’t be diving anything on a public roadway,” Cannon said. “But what makes this so frustrating is it was absolutely preventable.

“Now the family of a 19-year-old who had his whole life ahead of him is grieving and a 14-year-old will live the rest of his life knowing that he killed someone because of the choices he made.”

A decision on what, if any, charges may be filed in the incident will come after review of the case with prosecutors, Cannon said.