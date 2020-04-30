Utah County Sheriff officials ID Eagle Mountain boy killed in motorcycle crash

“Traygen was a super sweet 10-year-old boy,” it says. “His contagious smile went on for days. He loved playing and watching sports baseball, basketball etc. Traygen loved attending games of his beloved Utah Jazz. He could make friends with anyone. He worked hard for things he wanted especially his motorcycle. He loved it so much.

“He was not afraid of much to the point of catching a baby rattlesnake. He loved dogs as he had been surrounded by them his whole life. Traygen was a curious child who tried to figure things out on his own. He liked sharp things he would often stash them places even though the family attempted to keep them away from him. Traygen loved his mother dearly but wanted to be like Papa! In being like Papa it often created extra work in the process.

“He loved movies and going to the theater. He was a mischievous child and a bad golf cart driver trying to run his uncle and father over on the golf course after doing many doughnuts. He was like a motor in the fifth gear it was all was go, go, go. He loved spending time in the great outdoors and was outside often. He thrived on excitement and was always involved with lighting the fireworks with his uncle Andrew during family parties.

“He was a great brother both big and little and was an amazing cousin. He was very caring, very gentle, and fun to be around. He was simply a joy to be around. He was loved by many and now missed by many more. Please share and donate if you can help. Thank you.”