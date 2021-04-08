Utah County Sheriff plans to charge man, 78, with disorderly conduct after he allegedly grabbed teen

UTAH COUNTY, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans to charge a Cedar Fort man with disorderly conduct after he allegedly grabbed a at girl at a market in Eagle Mountain.

The man accused of grabbing a teenage girl’s arm at Ridley’s in Eagle Mountain on 3/31/21 has been identified as 78-year-old Cedar Fort resident, the Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“Deputies submitted the case to prosecutors requesting a charge against him of disorderly conduct.”

According to UCSO reports, the man, who was said to be riding an electric scooter, had talked to a group of teen girls and made suggestive comments before grabbing the girl’s arms.

Once the original report came out about a week ago, numerous other members came forward to complain about similar incidents involving the same man, the sheriff’s office confirmed.