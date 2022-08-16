Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk.

Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a car in Eagle Mountain by slashing its tires and scratching words into the car’s paint. Sheriff’s deputies responded to witnesses’ reports of the vandalism at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Lopez “then went to a nearby apartment where her ex-boyfriend lived with their 13 month old child,” a Sheriff’s Office news release says.

“At the door she attempted to enter the apartment but the victim inside would not open it. The victim told deputies Lopez was using some kind of Electronic Incapacitation Device (EID) to shock the door handle.

“The victim opened the door just a crack, and Lopez forcefully pushed the door open while the victim was holding their 13-month-old child.”

According to the news release, Lopez held the EID close to the victim and the child, and demanded that he put the child down.

“The victim backed all the way down a hallway to get away from Lopez,” the release states. “He was eventually able to rush around Lopez and leave the apartment.

“As the victim left the apartment, Lopez told him he couldn’t go anywhere because she had already slashed his tires.”

Lopez then left the apartment and got into a waiting car driven by Dana Michelle Islas Candelas, 19, of Murray, and they left the area.

According to officials, “Lopez has told the victim she could come back and take the baby any time she wants.”

Lopez’s actions with the EID while the victim was holding the child is a cause for concern, and because she threatened to return anytime and take the child, officials say they believe Lopez is a danger to the victim and the child.

Lopez will be facing the following charges:

Burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, second-degree felony

Aggravated assault/domestic violence, two counts, third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, third-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, infraction

The driver of the car, Dana Islas, is also being charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for her role in driving Lopez to this location to commit these crimes, the statement says.

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding Lopez, as they have been unable to locate her, and when they tried calling her, she did not answer.

“Lopez later called the deputy back and told him she just wanted to have her child,” the release states. “The deputy told her she needs to turn herself in but she refused.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lopez or Islas, is urged to call Central Utah 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970 and ask to speak to a deputy.