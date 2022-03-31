Utah County Sheriff seeks information after 4 pregnant cows shot, killed

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of four cows on a remote ranch in the Eagle Mountain area.

All four animals killed were pregnant.

“There’s a strong assumption the shooter or shooters knew they were expectant,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman, noting calving begins in earnest in March. “That’s just one more factor that’s unusual in this case.”

The four killings all came within a two-week period, apparently taking place during two different incidents.

“These cases in such remote areas are notoriously difficult to get any traction on, so we’re hoping someone can call us with some information,” Cannon said.

Anyone with knowledge or suspicions is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 801-794-3970.

“We can’t go to the extent and expense of a necropsy, so about all we can do at this point is put out requests for information,” Cannon said. “If it’s just dumb kids doing something stupid, maybe they’ll brag about it to friends.”

Four cows are worth several thousand dollars to a rancher, he said. That amount doubles in the case of calves and multiplies over the lifetime of a cow’s productive value, Cannon said.

“That is a huge impact for the rancher.”