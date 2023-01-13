Utah County Sheriff seeks tips on young horses believed stolen

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is seeking information on seven young horses missing since Nov. 27, 2022.

Their owner first believed the ponies had escaped from their field on Tunnel Road, south of Elberta.

“But after not seeing any sign of them for several weeks, he reported them to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. We now believe they were likely stolen,” the UCSO statement says.

Anyone with information on the horses is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-798-5600 and ask to speak to a deputy.