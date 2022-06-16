Utah County Sheriff: Wanted suspect arrested after trying to hit officer, ramming law enforcement cars in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, June 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff officials have arrested a 29-year-old Utah County man after he allegedly tried to run over a deputy and rammed several law enforcement cars in an attempt to escape capture.

A probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest of Chad Michael Llewellyn says he has active arrest warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

Llewellyn was spotted by deputies Wednesday will driving north on Interstate 15 in Lehi, the statement says.

“A record check showed that Chad had an active Board of Pardons arrest warrant and was listed as armed and dangerous,” it says. “A record check also showed that Chad had an extensive history of using and selling drugs.

“Due to the dangerous nature of the situation, deputies waited to perform a traffic stop until a safe place was found. Chad exited the freeway on 14600 S. in Draper and stopped at a gas pump at a Maverik gas station near 14600 S. and Minuteman Drive. At this point, several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were present in unmarked police vehicles.

“Several officers activated red and blue emergency lights and positioned their cars in a box formation surrounding Chad’s car. Officers then exited their cars with law enforcement insignia visible and approached Chad’s car while giving loud verbal announcements of their identity as law enforcement. Officers also gave loud verbal commands for Chad to show them his hands.”

As an officer was passing in front of the car, “Chad put the car into drive and accelerated rapidly narrowly missing the officer,” the probable cause statement says. “There were other officers near the immediate area as Chad was driving his car in a reckless manner as he was attempting to flee the stop. As Chad was accelerating in an attempt to flee, he deliberately rammed two police cars with his car.

“Chad then continued to attempt to accelerate as his front wheels were spinning on the asphalt making a loud screeching sound and his engine was at a very high RPM.”

Officers gave Llewellyn verbal commands to exit the car, the statement says. When he did not comply, “Officers had to break the driver’s side window to remove Chad from the car in order to stop his reckless behavior. Officers also broke the passenger side window and a female passenger was removed from the car. Only after Chad was forcefully removed from the car, were officers able to get into the car and put it in park.”

Officers observed signs of recent drug use in Llewellyn, who “was speaking rapidly and his body movements were quick and jerky,” his charging documents say.

“When we got to my car, I bandaged up some cuts on his arms and I observed that he had a rigid muscle tone. While speaking with him, I also observed that his pupils were dilated. According to my training and experience, I recognized these signs and symptoms to be consistent with someone who uses a controlled stimulant such as Methamphetamine.”

Consensual testing of Llewellyn’s blood and urine at the jail indicated the presence of amphetamines and meth, the statement says, although final results are still pending, the statement says.

Post Miranda, “Chad stated that he has been using Methamphetamine daily and ‘took a few hits earlier today,'” his probable cause statement says. “He also stated that after that he used Methamphetamine by injection into his bloodstream. When asked about heroin use, Chad stated that he does not use heroin.

“When asked about selling drugs, Chad stated that he was selling Methamphetamine to get by. He stated that he last sold Methamphetamine three days ago and he sells a gram for approximately $20-$30. He also stated that heroin is selling for $60 per gram.”

“During an inventory of the car being impounded, officers found large amounts of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl. In total, Chad was found to be in possession of 26 grams a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine. He was also found to be in possession of 3.38 grams of a black tar substance that field tested positive for Heroin and Fentanyl. Officers also found drug paraphernalia to include packaging and a scale.”

A statement released Thursday afternoon by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office offers a few more details:

“While they found no firearms, they did find two large lock-blade knives. Nobody was seriously injured when Llewellyn rammed the cars, but one of the police cars may be a total loss.”

UCSO spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon also clarified that although Llewellyn’s probable cause statement lists his address as being in Santaquin, his 2022 driver license lists his city of residence as Spanish Fork. His actual address will be determined during the investigation.

Llewellyn faces initial charges of:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond to command of police, a third-degree felony

Driving with measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

According to the probable cause statement, Llewellyn estimate the value of the meth and heroin found at $798. Based on current trends, the statement says, law enforcement officials estimated the value of drugs found at $3,260.