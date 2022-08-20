Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school

VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana.

Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed was intoxicated and had used marijuana arrived to pick up her 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

“Staff did not want to let the children go in the car with the woman because of her condition,” according to the post on the sheriff’s web page. “So the woman got angry and went to sit in her car adjacent to the school playground.”

When deputies arrived at the school the children ran from staff, jumped a fence and got in the car with their mother, who then drove off.

She was subsequently located at a nearby gas station. “The woman had a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI,” according to the sheriff’s office. The children were later released to another family member.

“School staff in this incident are to be commended for noticing the condition of this woman,” the sheriff’s statement read. “We are not releasing her name to protect the identity of the children.” The name of the elementary school, one of four in Vineyard, was also not released.

The woman was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked driver license, no insurance, and a speeding warrant out of Lehi Justice Court.