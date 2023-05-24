Utah County Sheriff’s Office: 3 teens recovering from burns after plan to light fire in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teens are being treated for burns at an area hospital after they took gasoline up American Fork Canyon Saturday to light a fire.

According to information from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, three males, two 17 and one 18, left their homes late Friday or early Saturday, and “drove up to Tibble Fork Reservoir. Then likely hiked up to Silver Lake Flat reservoir,” Cannon told Gephardt Daily in a text.

The teens took the gasoline with them, and climbed to the top, level portion of the spillway. They then poured gas into the spillway and lit the gas, Cannon said.

“The gas ignited and engulfed the spillway and apparently the boys,” he said. “They drove themselves to the hospital. All sustained severe burns on their face, arms and hands. One also sustained burns on his legs.”

Law enforcement was notified of the incident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Cannon said.

The current condition of the burn victims is unknown.

All three victims are Lehi High School students. The Alpine school district released a statement saying “Our thoughts are with these students and their families as they recover.”