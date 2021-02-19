Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigates spate of auto burglaries, search underway for 2 women suspects

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a spate of auto burglaries.

“Deputies and detectives with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of auto burglaries that have occurred, and continue to occur, over the past several months,” said a news release. “This particular crime involves people entering vehicles and stealing items inside.”

In these cases, the suspects took only credit and debit cards. They entered the cars by using some kind of “punch” device or tool to break the door lock.

“Total time inside the car is likely less than 30 seconds,” the news release said. “And they happen during the day at places like Vivian Park, Bridal Veil Falls, or Nunn’s Park in Provo Canyon. They also happen at areas like nearby trailhead parking lots above Alpine and Aspen Grove.”

After stealing financial transaction cards from one or more cars, the suspects went immediately to stores like Target, Best Buy, Ulta Beauty, Simply Mac, or others, and made purchases. These purchases ranged from $100 or so up to $1,000-$2,000. They also purchased hundreds of dollars worth of cash cards, usually in $200-$500 amounts.

“In one case two women, the suspects, went to a Target store in Orem,” the news release said. “After gathering the items they wanted to ‘purchase’ (steal) the suspects went to a self-checkout register. Using at least five different credit/debit cards, stolen from one car, belonging to two different women, these two suspects made several different purchases valued at $2,419.05. $2,200 of that was in cash cards. These two women — suspects — spent over 13 minutes at the self-checkout.”

If you recognize any of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to call Central Utah 911 dispatch at 801-794-3970.