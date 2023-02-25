Utah County Sheriff’s Office parting with two goats its come to know, and name

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — “You know you need a goat in your life!” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office exclaimed in announcing its latest livestock auction of animals found roaming loose.

“The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has two goats who need a loving home!” the sheriff posted Friday on social media. “We will auction them to the highest bidder beginning today, February 24. Bidding closes Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at noon.

They’ve already named the beasts. “The first is ‘John Coffey’ a wethered goat that was found running at large near Payson. (For those like me who didn’t know, this means he can’t become a daddy goat!)

“Although he is 180 pounds, he is as gentle and kind as can be. He is easy to walk on a leash and seems to steal the hearts of everyone who meets him. John Coffey is all tan in color.”

The second goat is “Houdini”, also a wethered goat, who was found “living his best life in between multiple properties in the Payson area. Houdini was able to crawl under and jump over fences, thus earning his name.

“He believed he belonged with some mules found in a field but he was easily spotted and captured, ending his last ‘great escape’.” Houdini is brown and white in color.

The auctions are for each goat individually.

Auction Rules:

-The auction begins February 24, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at noon.

-The auction will be a “sealed bid” auction. Bids will be accepted in person or by mail at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office located at 3075 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660, or at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter located at 582 West 3000 North, Spanish Fork, UT 84660. All bids, including mailed bids, must be received before the auction ends at noon on September 16, 2022. ***Bids MUST be in SEALED envelopes. Unsealed bids will not be accepted***

-On your bid include the following information: Name, current phone number, the amount you are bidding, and which animal you are bidding on.

-Goats:

-John Coffey (Tan)

-Houdini (Brown and white)

-The winning bid is a binding contract to purchase the animal.

-Payment will be to Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

-If no bids are received by the closing date the animals will be sold at auction on a later date.

-To see the animals prior to bidding, call Central Utah Dispatch at (801)794-3970 and ask to speak to a Deputy. Viewing without a Deputy present is not allowed.

For questions contact Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer, Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cell: (801)404-1912